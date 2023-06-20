Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

2 hospital workers have charges set aside in Otieno case

Otieno died in March during an intake process at Central State Hospital
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Central State Hospital hospital workers charged in the Irvo Otieno case had their charges set aside on Tuesday.

Court records show that Darian Malique Blackwell and Sadarius Devon Williams had their charges nolle prosequi, meaning they will not face second-degree murder charges in the case.

Otieno died in March during an intake process at Central State Hospital. Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees - were charged with second-degree murder.

In a surveillance video released March 21, Henrico sheriff’s deputies and other hospital employees can be seen on top of Otieno after he is led into a room in handcuffs and shackled at the ankles. The video also shows CPR being performed on Otieno.

The third hospital employee, Randy Boyer, who also had a hearing Tuesday, is still set for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 2.

The seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputies charged in the case are: Randy Joseph Boyer, Dwayne Alan Bramble, Jermaine Lavar Branch, Bradley Thomas Disse, Tabitha Renee Levere, Brandon Edward Rodgers and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
RACC Helps Horses
‘Heartbreaking’: RACC helping 4 horses seized from Virginia farm
A wanted man from Portsmouth surrendered to police after a 6-hour standoff at the 4200 block of...
Wanted man surrenders after 6-hour standoff in Henrico home
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one juvenile dead and one adult injured in...
Teen girl dies after shooting in Henrico

Latest News

Richmond’s top cop is promising an update later this week on the investigation into a...
New details on Richmond graduation mass shooting expected this week
Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men accused of killing Richmond teen resumes
Police say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito when it was hit by a 2022 Dodge 2500...
Police identify woman killed in Genito Road crash
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle had been accused of illegally purchasing lion clubs in Frederick County in...
Va. jury convicts ‘Tiger King’ star for wildlife trafficking