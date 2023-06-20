2 hospital workers have charges set aside in Otieno case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Central State Hospital hospital workers charged in the Irvo Otieno case had their charges set aside on Tuesday.

Court records show that Darian Malique Blackwell and Sadarius Devon Williams had their charges nolle prosequi, meaning they will not face second-degree murder charges in the case.

Otieno died in March during an intake process at Central State Hospital. Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees - were charged with second-degree murder.

In a surveillance video released March 21, Henrico sheriff’s deputies and other hospital employees can be seen on top of Otieno after he is led into a room in handcuffs and shackled at the ankles. The video also shows CPR being performed on Otieno.

The third hospital employee, Randy Boyer, who also had a hearing Tuesday, is still set for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 2.

The seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Deputies charged in the case are: Randy Joseph Boyer, Dwayne Alan Bramble, Jermaine Lavar Branch, Bradley Thomas Disse, Tabitha Renee Levere, Brandon Edward Rodgers and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.