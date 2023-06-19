What to know for Tuesday’s Primary in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday, June 20 is a Primary Day as Republicans and Democrats pick candidates for statewide races.

In-person voting begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Voters who are in line at their designated polling location by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

In Richmond, several precincts have been relocated due to summer school. Signage will direct voters on where to go.

Hanover election officials reminded voters on Monday that the Chickahominy, Henry, and Cold Harbor magisterial districts are not participating in this primary.

Visit Virginia’s Department of Elections website for additional information about Primary Day.

Click/tap here for local election results starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

