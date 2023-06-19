Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

What to know for Tuesday’s Primary in Virginia

In-person voting begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. for Tuesday's Primary.
In-person voting begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. for Tuesday's Primary.(KEYC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday, June 20 is a Primary Day as Republicans and Democrats pick candidates for statewide races.

In-person voting begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Voters who are in line at their designated polling location by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

In Richmond, several precincts have been relocated due to summer school. Signage will direct voters on where to go.

Hanover election officials reminded voters on Monday that the Chickahominy, Henry, and Cold Harbor magisterial districts are not participating in this primary.

Visit Virginia’s Department of Elections website for additional information about Primary Day.

Click/tap here for local election results starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wanted man from Portsmouth surrendered to police after a 6-hour standoff at the 4200 block of...
Wanted man surrenders after 6-hour standoff in Henrico home
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one juvenile dead and one adult injured in...
Teen girl dies after shooting in Henrico
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
1 Juvenile dead, 3 others injured after fatal crash in Amelia County
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction

Latest News

Tuesday’s primary will give us a read on how Virginians are feeling about a wide range of...
Final push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s Primary in Virginia
Virginia Republican state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, who introduced the bill last year, said the...
School districts struggle to implement new laws on sexually explicit books
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception