Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Richmond Animal Care & Control steps in to help after more than 100 horses are seized from Virginia Farm.
  • Wanted suspect surrenders after 6-hour standoff in Henrico
  • Gun violence plagues central Virginia over the holiday weekend as two juveniles are killed in two separate shootings, and several others recover from gunshot wounds.
  • Today’s weather is hot, with increasing clouds and a few showers. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
The scene is currently still active, and police have blocked off several blocks of the...
Wanted man surrenders after 6-hour standoff in Henrico Home
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one juvenile dead and one adult injured in...
Police: Henrico shooting leaves 1 juvenile dead, 1 adult injured
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
1 Juvenile dead, 3 others injured after fatal crash in Amelia County
Richmond Animal Care and Control is closing for two weeks to combat Canine Flu
RACC Closes for two weeks to combat dog flu

Wanted suspect surrenders after 6-hour standoff
The scene is currently still active, and police have blocked off several blocks of the...
Wanted man surrenders after 6-hour standoff in Henrico Home
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
1 Juvenile dead, 3 others injured after fatal crash in Amelia County
A woman was shot in the back in the 500 block of North 9th Avenue
Woman shot in Hopewell, suffers gunshot wound to the back