Virginia students are pushing for fossil fuel divestment. Universities say it’s complicated.

As scientists continue to warn about the damaging impacts of climate change and how fossil fuel emissions are contributing to it, students at universities in Virginia have looked to their own campuses for action.

At the University of Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, student-run groups have in recent years led campaigns asking school administrators to divest university endowments of fossil fuel interests and instead invest in clean energy.

“It’s absolutely vital to the future of our planet that these massive institutions that are managing massive amounts of capital are investing in ways that are supportive of the planet rather than destructive of it,” said Carolyn Hindle, leader of Green Action!, VCU’s student-led group pushing for divestment.

But of those schools, only the University of Virginia has responded to student pressure by altering its investments.

Some university officials argue investment changes sought by students are difficult and at odds with the school’s need to ensure financial stability of the funds to keep the school operating.

“You want to balance what you’re doing for students today versus what [you’re doing for] students for tomorrow,” said Bruce MacDonald, chief investment officer for VCU Investment Management Company. “How can we do it so we’re not hurting people today and just favoring people tomorrow? But we also don’t want to kill everybody tomorrow.”

The Intentional Endowments Network, an advocacy group that urges colleges and universities to have sustainable endowments that advance an “equitable, low carbon, and regenerative economy,” has tracked 150 universities in the U.S. that have divested their endowments of investments in fossil fuels to date. The first was Unity College in Maine, in 2012, while Harvard University was among the more recent institutions to begin phasing out fossil fuel investments.

