Virginia beach to host ‘Beach It’ country music festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Beach welcomes a brand new music festival to its shores for a fun-filled weekend featuring some of the biggest names in country music.

“Beach It” country music festival is a three-day event that will begin Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25. The festivities will start at 1 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

All guests must purchase a festival pass to attend. Fans will have the option to attend one, two, or all three days of the festival. Passes can be purchased online or at the festival box office located near 8th Street. The box office will be open from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday. Children ages six and under will receive free general admission.

The festival will be held on the Virginia beach oceanfront between 3rd and 8th Street. The festival venue will be fenced off, and views from the boardwalk will be blocked.

The musical lineup includes famous country singer Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan and many more. Click here to see the full lineup and concert schedule.

Attendees will also have many activities to choose from. Guests can stop at the Chevy Zone to win prizes and giveaways. Beer lovers are welcome to enjoy a cold brew at the Coors & Blue Moon Lounge, and VIP guests can participate in Body Marbling. Food and drinks will be available from various bars throughout the festival, and charging stations will be set up to recharge devices.

For more information about food and activities at the ‘Beach it’ country music festival, click here.

