Richmond Police Invesitgate two overnight shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, June 18, at approximately 10:14 p.m., police found a victim who had suffered a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Lawson Street. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Less than one hour after that incident, police located another gunshot victim just before 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue. That victim was also transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Both victims are expected to be ok.

Richmond police are asking for help from the community to solve these crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.