Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Police: Man arrested after quadruple homicide in Idaho home

FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.
FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) — Police arrested a man believed to be connected to a quadruple homicide inside of a home in Idaho, KMVT reports.

Idaho State Police say a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home at the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies and detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested Idaho State Police to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene is currently still active, and police have blocked off several blocks of the...
Wanted man surrenders after 6-hour standoff in Henrico Home
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one juvenile dead and one adult injured in...
Police: Henrico shooting leaves 1 juvenile dead, 1 adult injured
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
1 Juvenile dead, 3 others injured after fatal crash in Amelia County
Richmond Animal Care and Control is closing for two weeks to combat Canine Flu
RACC Closes for two weeks to combat dog flu

Latest News

Kici Ashton, 3, waves a Juneteenth sign from a car while riding in the annual Galveston...
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
A sign outside a Henrico County polling place during a special election in early 2023
Virginia Primary Preview: 10 General Assembly contests to watch Tuesday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
US-China pledge to stabilize deteriorating ties, resume high-level talks after Blinken visit
Richmond Police find two gunshot victims after two separate shootings occurred in Richmond...
Richmond Police Invesitgate two overnight shootings