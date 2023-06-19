More than 100 horses siezed from Virginia farm, 4 brought to RACC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is stepping up in a big way after more than 100 horses were seized from a Virginia farm.

The animals were taken after authorities deemed the property inadequate for the animals.

Of the 100 seized, RACC has taken in 4 female horses named Daffodil, Nutmeg, June and Julie.

According to the vet’s examinations, all four horses are severely underweight and need extensive recovery.

The horses will be housed off RACC property at the stables near Gilpin Court, used by Richmond Police for their mounted units.

One of the horses, Nutmeg, is at Woodside Equine Clinic getting emergency care for a fever and sand caught in her digestive tract. She is expected to return to RACC’s care after treatment.

RACC says they will not be fostering these horses. Once they are healthy and ready, they will be put up for adoption.

The remaining horses seized by Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office are being fostered through several other rescues, including Hope’s Legacy, Central Virginia Horse Rescue and Shenandoah Valley Equine Rescue Network.

No charges have been announced for the farm involved in the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

RACC is seeking help from the community to cover the cost of the horse’s care. Those who wish to donate to support their recovery may click here.

