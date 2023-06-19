Monday Forecast: Hot with increasing clouds and a few showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The upcoming week looks cloudy with a rain chance each day, increasing towards the end of the work week.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few light showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms are possible. Better shower and storm chances west of I-95. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Overcast and breezy. Slight chance for light showers. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Overcast and breezy with rain likely. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Overcast with a chance for rain. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Overcast with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

