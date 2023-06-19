Henrico County offering home landscape assessments through the summer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico residents looking for lawn and garden advice are in luck this summer, thanks to a county program.

Henrico County’s Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is now accepting enrollment in SMART Scapes, a program that helps residents assess their home landscape, offering guidance on planting, pruning and mulching.

For a $10 fee, Henrico homeowners can have a trained Master Gardener volunteer visit their home and analyze the landscape. The volunteer will then prepare materials customized for the land, including a property map, fact sheets on current plantings, general gardening information and a soil sampling kit.

SMART Scapes follows the SMART Concept: Soil test, Match plants to the site, Arrange plants, Rain and irrigation and Trouble-free maintenance. These steps follow best management practices for healthy and sustainable landscapes.

Turf grass is assessed through Virginia Cooperative Extension’s SMART Lawns program, which is also underway and costs $30.

Virginia Cooperative Extension is a joint program of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state and local governments.

Registration for SMART Scapes will remain open through Oct. 13. For more information or to access the application, visit the office’s website or call (804) 501-5160.

