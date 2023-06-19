Final push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s Primary in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the final push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s Primary, which will give us a read on how Virginians are feeling about a wide range of candidates.

“This election is going to tell us whether voters want to move Virginia forward with Democrats and our great candidates,” said Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of Virginia chairwoman.

Two candidates are battling it out in a newly redrawn Senate District 13. That district includes portions of Henrico County, Petersburg and Hopewell.

Former State Del. Lashrecse Aird is challenging State Sen. Joe Morrissey in that race.

Campaign finance data shows a lot of money in this race, with Aird raising $1.5 million. Morrissey raised more than $667,000.

“We can’t go back. We have made Virginia a welcoming, open state with great economic progress under the Democratic trifecta,” said Swecker.

In Virginia’s 12th Senate District, three Republicans are fighting over who is the most conservative. Incumbent State Sen. Amanda Chase is facing a primary challenge from former State Sen. Glen Sturtevant and business owner Tina Ramirez.

That area covers a large part of Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaking to NBC12 while traveling abroad, said they have a great slate of GOP candidates.

“I think this is an exciting time for us to explain why the Republican Party has common sense solutions to tough issues that, in fact, are making Virginia not just better but allowing Virginia to win relative to the other states,” said Youngkin.

In terms of turnout so far, Henrico County saw a total of 5,610 in-person voters and 15,130 ballots returned by mail. In Richmond, that total for both stands at 4,000.

In Hanover County, 973 voters visited the early voting center to cast their ballot, with another 369 ballots coming in through the mail.

“Please go vote. This is a great chance whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, go vote,” said Gov. Youngkin.

Registrars remind voters to make sure to double-check their voter registration so they know where to go, and who’s on the ballot.

