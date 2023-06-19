2023 Amelia County Fair kicking off this weekend

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Fair returns for another year of fun this weekend with new and improved activities for all ages.

This year’s fair will be held at Amelia Court House’s fairground from June 22 to June 25 and will feature food, live music, a new kid’s zone, helicopter rides, and plenty of other attractions.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and the Miss Amelia County Fair Scholarship Pageant at 7:15 p.m. The fair will be open until 10 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, the fair will hold a petting zoo, an arts and crafts expo, a farm equipment exhibition and a kid’s zone with a number of activities.

Visitors can purchase a $25 wristband at the fair for unlimited rides on Thursday and Friday. The midway will operate with regular ticket prices on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are some events in store for the rest of the weekend:

Friday, June 23, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. - The fair will hold events like a frozen t-shirt contest, an educational reenactment from the Rocking M Regulators, and a performance from The Shooters Band, a Chesterfield-based southern rock and country group.

Saturday, June 24, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Following an opening ceremony, Nelson County’s Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary will present a native wildlife program. Later in the day, the Rocking M Regulators will perform again, and Richmond magician Mickey Moore will hold a show.

For evening music, visitors will hear Beatles and Fleetwood Mac hits from the Cool Honey Blue Band, show tunes from the Phantom Players and southern rock and country from Daybreak Band.

Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Sunday’s fair will kick off with a car show until 5 p.m., with registration beginning at noon. Gospel group 2annointed will take the stage at 3 p.m., and the day will conclude with a chainsaw carving auction at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit Amelia County Fair’s website.

