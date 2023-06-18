Woman shot in Hopewell, suffers gunshot wound to the back

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to make a full recovery after a shooting took place in the 500 block of North 9th Ave.

Police were called to the Tri-Cities hospital shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, for a report of a female with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her back.

After speaking with the victim, officers responded to the crime scene to search for witnesses and evidence.

Police are asking for help from the community to determine the cause of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.