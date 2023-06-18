Wanted man barricaded in Henrico Home, refusing officers’ commands

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are advising residents of the 4200 block of Fayette Circle to stay indoors as a wanted man has shut himself inside a home, refusing commands of officers.

Police say that at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the street to serve a warrant on a man out of Portsmouth, Va for a series of charges.

Once officers were at the door, the man immediately shut the door and refused commands. Police say that due to the serious nature of the charges, a perimeter was created to prevent his escape while they waited on additional resources.

The scene is currently still active, and police have blocked off several streets of the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.