Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Wanted man barricaded in Henrico Home, refusing officers’ commands

The scene is currently still active, and police have blocked off several blocks of the...
The scene is currently still active, and police have blocked off several blocks of the neighborhood.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are advising residents of the 4200 block of Fayette Circle to stay indoors as a wanted man has shut himself inside a home, refusing commands of officers.

Police say that at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the street to serve a warrant on a man out of Portsmouth, Va for a series of charges.

Once officers were at the door, the man immediately shut the door and refused commands. Police say that due to the serious nature of the charges, a perimeter was created to prevent his escape while they waited on additional resources.

The scene is currently still active, and police have blocked off several streets of the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police office fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hull Street Road
Morgan was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
10-year-old victim dies in Petersburg shooting
Police say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito when it was hit by a 2022 Dodge 2500...
Woman dies after car crashes into pickup truck in Chesterfield

Latest News

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
1 Juvenile dead, 3 others injured after fatal crash in Amelia County
A woman was shot in the back in the 500 block of North 9th Avenue
Woman shot in Hopewell, suffers gunshot wound to the back
Richmond Animal Care and Control is closing for two weeks to combat Canine Flu
RACC Closes for two weeks to combat dog flu
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one juvenile dead and one adult injured in...
Police: Henrico shooting leaves 1 juvenile dead, 1 adult injured