Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Sunday Forecast: Sunny & warm with low humidity

Multiple rain chances through the upcoming week
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s another beautiful day! The upcoming week looks cloudy with a rain chance each day.

Sunday: Sunny, low humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Overcast. Slight chance for a shower. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Overcast with rain showers. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Overcast with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Overcast with isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police office fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
Police say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito when it was hit by a 2022 Dodge 2500...
Woman dies after car crashes into pickup truck in Chesterfield
Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace.
Woman recovering after shooting in Chesterfield
A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in the 200 block of Juniper Road
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Petersburg
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC

Latest News

NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
Forecast: Warm and sunny with low humidity
There were multiple hail and wind damage reports made in Amelia County during Friday's Severe...
Severe thunderstorm wind damage in Amelia County
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
Forecast: Nice weekend ahead
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon