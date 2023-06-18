Your Money with Carlson Financial
RACC Closes for two weeks to combat dog flu

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control will be closing its doors following a positive test for Canine Flu.

With one dog testing positive for the canine flu and many others who are symptomatic, the facility will be closed for two weeks to quarantine and mitigate the spread of the illness.

Limited services for animal bites and cruelty cases will be offered during this time.

Stray dogs will not be picked up during the two weeks; however, if a dog is found, community members are asked to try to find the owner or provide shelter until the quarantine is over. RACC will provide a crate and food for this option.

Animals currently inside the facility will also be quarantined for two weeks of observation and treatment if needed.

Because the virus is also contagious to cats, no one will be allowed inside during the two weeks; this includes visitors, volunteers, and foster pets.

