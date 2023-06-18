Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: Henrico shooting leaves 1 juvenile dead, 1 adult injured

Henrico Triple Shooting
Henrico Triple Shooting(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one juvenile dead and one adult injured in Henrico.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way. Officers arrived at approximately 11:11 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. While en route the juvenile victim died from their injuries.

The adult victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

