One person wounded after shooting on Richmond’s Northside

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is recovering after a shooting in the 1900 block of Whitcomb Street.

Police say officers located a wounded gunshot victim near Pilgrim Baptist Church shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on the identity of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

