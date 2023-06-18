Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site

A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.
A gleaming sword was discovered in southern Germany by archaeologists.(Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.

The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.

Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.

It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.

The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.

Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
Officer M. Christopher Wagner
Wintergreen police office fatally shot Friday night, Maryland man charged with capital murder
Police say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito when it was hit by a 2022 Dodge 2500...
Woman dies after car crashes into pickup truck in Chesterfield
A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in the 200 block of Juniper Road
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Petersburg
Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace.
Woman recovering after shooting in Chesterfield

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
LNL: St. Louis leaders provide update on mass shooting involving 10 teenagers - clipped version
A woman was shot in the back in the 500 block of North 9th Avenue
Woman shot in Hopewell, suffers gunshot wound to the back
FILE - A man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by...
Two dead, 4 others injured in head-on crash involving sibling drivers in western New York