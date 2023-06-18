Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 Juvenile dead, 3 others injured after fatal crash in Amelia County

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured three others.

Police say the incident happened on Patrick Henry Highway near Circle Drive when a Buick traveling westbound crossed the median and crashed head-on into an eastbound traveling Honda.

Three occupants were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.

The driver, who was identified as 19-year-old Tamia Ronique Fitzgerald of Blackstone, Va, was taken to a nearby hospital to treat severe but non-life-threatening injuries. A juvenile seated in the back of the Honda was med-flighted from the scene of severe injuries. Another Juvenile passenger in the front seat of the Honda died on the scene. Police say none of the passengers wore a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The driver and sole occupant of the Buick was identified as 28-year-old Brandon Scott Stien of Lynchburg, Va. Stien was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he also was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and will be charged with driving under the influence of drugs. More charges are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

