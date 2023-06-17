Your Money with Carlson Financial
Woman recovering after shooting in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace.
Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is recovering after a shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately aided the woman, who was then quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

