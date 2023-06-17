Woman recovering after shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is recovering after a shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Burnt Oak Terrace.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers immediately aided the woman, who was then quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

