Wintergreen police officer fatally shot Friday night

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WHSV) - A Wintergreen police officer was fatally shot and three other people were injured during an incident Friday night.

According to Virginia State Police, Wintergreen Police received a call around 10 p.m. Friday about a man who assaulted two other men on Arrowood Lane.

After calling police, VSP said the two injured men ran off. They are now being treated at UVA Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

When the first Wintergreen police officer arrived to the scene, the suspect was found in the woods nearby and a struggle ensued.

VSP confirms that during that struggle, the officer was shot and died at the scene.

The man was taken into custody by Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to UVA Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

On Facebook Saturday, the Wintergreen Police Department identified the officer as Mark Christopher “Chris” Wagner II.

Chief of Police Dennis Russell wrote Wagner was a dedicated officer who served the Wintergreen community with honor.

Wagner was 31 years old. He lived in Stuarts Draft and was a 2010 graduate of Spotswood High School.

According to the post, Wagner started his career at Wintergreen in August of 2020. He had previously served seven years with the Massanutten Police Department. He started there as a gate attendant and then became an officer after graduating from Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy in May of 2019.

“Chris asked for and worked the midnight shift. Whenever you saw Chris in the daylight, he wore dark dark sunglasses, and would crack a smile or two. Chris was dedicated to his job and whenever called for extra duty he was ready, willing and able. His love for the badge was evident and his commitment to the community was undeniable,” Chief Russell wrote.

Russell added that Wagner loved the outdoors and taking pictures. He said Wagner is remembered for always going out of his way to cheer others up and for his infectious laugh that was loud and echoed throughout the office.

“Chris was the Agency’s TASER and BolaWrap instructor. His father, holding back tearful emotions, remarked that Chris was like Batman and was reminded of recently gifting him a batarang to go with all the tools Chris carried on his belt,” said Russell in the Facebook post.

Officer Chris Wagner died while on duty Friday night. (Wintergreen Police Department)

