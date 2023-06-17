Weekend Forecast: Warm and sunny with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly cloudy with multiple shower chances next week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Overcast. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Overcast with a slight chance of a shower. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

