Severe thunderstorm wind damage in Amelia County

Likely caused by a downburst, not a tornado
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After Friday’s severe thunderstorms, viewers have been asking if tree damage in Amelia County could have been from a tornado.

No tornadoes were reported and no tornado warnings were issued in Central Virginia Friday. There were, however, many damaging wind and hail reports produced by severe thunderstorms all across our area.

There were multiple hail and wind damage reports made in Amelia County during Friday's Severe...
There were multiple hail and wind damage reports made in Amelia County during Friday's Severe Thunderstorms.(Angela Haddison)

Downed trees, broken tree limbs and other wind damage in Amelia County could have been caused by a downburst. Downbursts, also called “straight-line winds”, are strong damaging winds produced by the downdraft within a severe thunderstorm. Downbursts are much more common than tornadoes.

One viewer wrote in saying it sounded like a freight train in Amelia when storms were moving through. Straight-line winds can sound like that if they are strong enough! Tornado winds range from 40 to over 300mph. Downburst winds can be just as strong.

The National Weather Service surveys damage that may have been caused by a tornado. The NWS Wakefield Office shared that they (as of Saturday morning) have no plans to survey any damage reported in Central Virginia. This furthers the thinking that downed trees and other storm reports were caused by severe thunderstorm-strength winds or a downburst rather than a tornado.

One tornado was confirmed in Eastern Virginia. The National Weather Service Wakefield Office surveyed the damage and reported an EF-0 tornado with 70-75mph winds touched down in Smithfield, Virginia at approximately 4:36 PM on Friday, June 16th, 2023. This tornado caused extensive tree damage and minor roof damage.

