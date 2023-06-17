Your Money with Carlson Financial
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hull Street Road

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:23 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Hull Street Road when it was struck by a 2005 Suzuki Boulevard C90 motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The motorcyclist has not been identified at this time as police continue their investigation of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

