Man grazed by bullet in Henrico shooting

Henrico Police were called to the 1600 block of Thalia Cresent for reports of a shooting.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officers were called to the 1600 block of Thalia Cresent for reports of a shooting just after 2 am on Saturday, June 17. Police arrived to find one man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. He was treated on the scene.

Police say two crime scenes on Darbytown Road are being investigated due to the incident. Henrico Arms Pl. Darbytown Rd at Shirleydale Ave will be closed until the investigation is complete.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area at this time. Drivers who need to travel around the crime scene can utilize Oregon Ave to Montpelier St to Brandonview Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico County Police Criminal Investigative Section at (804) 501-5000 or Crimestoppers at (804 780-1000 or through the P3Tips app.

