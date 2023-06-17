“Love will always win,” 2nd Annual Unity in the Community encouraged non-violence, honored local father

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Families gathered at Westover Hills Community Center to build trust among each other and address the trauma caused by gun violence.

Unity in the Community on Saturday was full of music, dancing, playing and, of course, community! There’s a bigger goal behind the event, though, keeping our children safe. Also at the event, a local father honored by the community for his actions after losing his daughter to gun violence.

“That’s what this is all about, community coming together to help everyone out,” said Morris Smith, with Parks, Recreation & Community Events, the South West District.

“We got a whole lot going on with youth and teens with gun violence and we’re trying to prevent that,” said Earl Hughes, regional services supervisor for the Southwest District of Parks, Recreation & Community Events in Richmond.

“It’s fun to see family and people getting out in the community, like I said if we could of this more this summer, that would be great,” Hughes said.

Great to unite the community as one big family and one of the most important parts of any family is the children.

“There are most precious commodities and if feel if we don’t do anything, there’s nobody else,” said Smith.

Children received new bikes, scooters, basketballs, books, games and so much more... in hopes of encouraging them to get outside this summer and just be kids, without the electronics.

“The more these kids get out and see things with their families and stuff, it’ll be a better thing,” said Hughes.

The event set an example of peace by honoring a local father, Mark Whitfield Sr., for how he dealt with his daughter’s death by not turning to violence. In May of 2019, Markiya Dickson was shot and killed at Fonticello Park. Whitfield, Dickson’s father, received the DJ BP Beezy Tragedy To Triumph award. He says retaliation only makes an already tragic situation worse.

“It’s easy to go out there and get get back, but where that put me at? in jail, away from my other kids,” said Whitfield. Spending time with your children and leading by example as they grow, is what Whitfield says is vital to keeping them safe.

“It aint the lawmakers, it aint the police, it aint none of that. it’s us, everything starts at home. You can’t save everybody, you can’t help everybody… one person and then one person do the same thing over and over again and eventually, you will reach somebody,” Whitfield said.

A lot of love shared at this community center... revealing a larger meaning behind the event -- that love always wins.

