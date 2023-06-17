Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s first child together.

People reports the 44-year-old reality TV star is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47.

According to multiple reports, she revealed the news on Friday with a handwritten sign held up during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182.

The couple later posted a video of the moment on Instagram.

In the clip, Kardashian can be seen holding a sign and jumping up and down in the crowd that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The video continues with the surprised drummer making his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

Kardashian and Barker are already parents to six children between them. The couple first started dating in 2021.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 PM Friday. Wind damage and large hail are the...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon
Police say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito when it was hit by a 2022 Dodge 2500...
Woman dies after car crashes into pickup truck in Chesterfield
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a guardrail Friday morning.
Chesterfield man dies in motorcycle crash off 288
Hail fell throughout Central Virginia area on Friday, June 16.
Severe storms dump hail throughout Central Virginia
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes