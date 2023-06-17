Your Money with Carlson Financial
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating after a shooting left a juvenile in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of Juniper Road just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

