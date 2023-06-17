Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways has announced that it will hold a “Summer Blockbuster” sale at the Richmond International Airport this summer.

The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6 through Aug. 8. Travelers must purchase their ticket by June 19 to receive the sale price.

Here is a list of “Summer Blockbuster” prices for one way trips out of RIC:

Charleston, South Carolina- starting at $45

Cincinnati, Ohio- starting at $45

Hartford, Connecticut- starting at $42

Long Island-Islip- starting at $41

Jacksonville, Florida- starting at $53

Las Vegas, Nevada- starting at $85

New Orleans, Louisiana- starting at $54

Phoenix, Arizona- starting at $114

Providence, Rhode Island- starting at $55

San Francisco, California- starting at $139

Tampa, Florida- starting at $49

For more information, visit Breeze’s website.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.