Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC

The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes.
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6 through Aug. 8.(Breeze Airways)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways has announced that it will hold a “Summer Blockbuster” sale at the Richmond International Airport this summer.

The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6 through Aug. 8. Travelers must purchase their ticket by June 19 to receive the sale price.

Breeze Airways adding flights to five destinations from RIC

Here is a list of “Summer Blockbuster” prices for one way trips out of RIC:

  • Charleston, South Carolina- starting at $45
  • Cincinnati, Ohio- starting at $45
  • Hartford, Connecticut- starting at $42
  • Long Island-Islip- starting at $41
  • Jacksonville, Florida- starting at $53
  • Las Vegas, Nevada- starting at $85
  • New Orleans, Louisiana- starting at $54
  • Phoenix, Arizona- starting at $114
  • Providence, Rhode Island- starting at $55
  • San Francisco, California- starting at $139
  • Tampa, Florida- starting at $49

For more information, visit Breeze’s website.

