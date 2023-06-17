Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes.
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Breeze Airways has announced that it will hold a “Summer Blockbuster” sale at the Richmond International Airport this summer.
The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6 through Aug. 8. Travelers must purchase their ticket by June 19 to receive the sale price.
Here is a list of “Summer Blockbuster” prices for one way trips out of RIC:
- Charleston, South Carolina- starting at $45
- Cincinnati, Ohio- starting at $45
- Hartford, Connecticut- starting at $42
- Long Island-Islip- starting at $41
- Jacksonville, Florida- starting at $53
- Las Vegas, Nevada- starting at $85
- New Orleans, Louisiana- starting at $54
- Phoenix, Arizona- starting at $114
- Providence, Rhode Island- starting at $55
- San Francisco, California- starting at $139
- Tampa, Florida- starting at $49
For more information, visit Breeze’s website.
