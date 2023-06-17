Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 PM Friday. Wind damage and large hail are the...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon
Police say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito when it was hit by a 2022 Dodge 2500...
Woman dies after car crashes into pickup truck in Chesterfield
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a guardrail Friday morning.
Chesterfield man dies in motorcycle crash off 288
Hail fell throughout Central Virginia area on Friday, June 16.
Severe storms dump hail throughout Central Virginia
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

The airline is offering discounted fares on 11 routes from Richmond for travel from July 6...
Breeze Airways holding summer sale for flights out of RIC
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes