Woman shot on N. 29th Street

The woman was found about a block away from where a man was stabbed on Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is recovering after she was shot in the city’s east end Thursday night.

Police found the woman shot on North 29th Street near Nine Mile Road - that’s about a block away from where a man was stabbed in the stomach Wednesday.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

As of right now, police don’t have a suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

