Woman shot on N. 29th Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is recovering after she was shot in the city’s east end Thursday night.

Police found the woman shot on North 29th Street near Nine Mile Road - that’s about a block away from where a man was stabbed in the stomach Wednesday.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

As of right now, police don’t have a suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.