Woman dies after car crashes into pickup truck in Chesterfield

Police say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito when it was hit by a 2022 Dodge 2500 pickup truck.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A woman is dead after her car was hit by a pickup truck on Genito Road Friday afternoon.

On June 16, just before 3 p.m., Chesterfield County Police investigated a crash on Genito Road and Stigall Way.

Police say a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito when it was hit by a 2022 Dodge 2500 pickup truck.

The Ford’s driver was taken to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries. Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066

