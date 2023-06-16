Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today is a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening.
- Juneteenth is just days away, and events are happening all across our viewing area to honor the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.
- A woman is recovering after she was shot in the city’s east end overnight. Police found the woman shot on North 29th Street near Nine Mile Road - just about one block away from where a man was stabbed on Wednesday.
- The trial for two men accused of murdering a Richmond teenager is expected to wrap up today. Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley are among five men charged in Tynashia Humphrey’s death last September.
- A Richmond family is still looking for answers after a teenager went missing in Lunenburg County and was found dead ten days later.
