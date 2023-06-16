Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Friday, June 16, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Today is a First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the early evening.
  • Juneteenth is just days away, and events are happening all across our viewing area to honor the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States.
  • A woman is recovering after she was shot in the city’s east end overnight. Police found the woman shot on North 29th Street near Nine Mile Road - just about one block away from where a man was stabbed on Wednesday.
  • The trial for two men accused of murdering a Richmond teenager is expected to wrap up today. Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley are among five men charged in Tynashia Humphrey’s death last September.
  • A Richmond family is still looking for answers after a teenager went missing in Lunenburg County and was found dead ten days later.

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
A few strong to severe storms possible Friday especially east of RVA in the early afternoon.
First Alert Weather Day: A few severe storms possible across central and eastern Virginia Friday
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight
Officers arrested 43-year-old Shawn Rice without incident after a brief standoff.
1 dead, 1 injured in Emporia Chinese restaurant shooting

Latest News

Being a new mom can be absolutely overwhelming.
VCU researchers create guide ‘designed to put mom at the center’
Fifth suspect in custody in Richmond woman's murder
Metro Richmond Zoo shares updates on cleanup after fire
The woman was found just about a block away from where a man was stabbed Wednesday.
Woman shot on N. 29th Street