Wall collapses, causes gas leak in Petersburg

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg have confirmed a gas leak in the West Old Street area on Friday afternoon.

Officials say they are evacuating the area after a wall collapsed onto a major gas line.

The incident happened around the time severe storms were moving through the area, but there’s no information on whether or not that led to the wall collapse.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene and will have live updates in the video player above.

