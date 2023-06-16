Wall collapses, causes gas leak in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Petersburg have confirmed a gas leak in the West Old Street area on Friday afternoon.

Officials say they are evacuating the area after a wall collapsed onto a major gas line.

The incident happened around the time severe storms were moving through the area, but there’s no information on whether or not that led to the wall collapse.

