VSU expanding housing options Fall 2023

The university says it decided to implement this option to help combat the campus housing crisis.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is getting more housing for students heading to campus this fall.

The university will be getting temporary housing Annex Units. The ten clusters of Annex Units will contain modular units providing on-campus housing options to more than 260 Trojans.

VSU says it decided to implement this option to help combat the campus housing crisis.

Last year, Virginia State University enrolled the University’s largest incoming class of new students in more than three decades.

“We are an opportunity University. We want to provide every student who wants to attend VSU the opportunity to do so, “said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “However, there is a nationwide shortage of affordable off-campus housing. Therefore, the temporary Annex units allow us to offer more than 260 additional VSU students an affordable on-campus housing option.”

The Annex buildings are set up like regular residence halls and will include a study room, kitchenette and a residential advisor will be on site.

