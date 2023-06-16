Va. Board of Education approves online teacher training option, addressing teacher shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Heading into the summer, Richmond is down more than one hundred teachers, and other localities are in a similar position.

Though help may soon be on the way, the Virginia Board of Education approved an online teaching certification path in hopes of alleviating the teacher shortage.

The program approved is a partnership with the company iteach, which would combine traditional teacher training with an online portion. The hope is this path will be more accessible and incentivize future teachers.

“We want to make sure that people who want to serve their communities and become educators have the opportunity to do so at a low cost, no cost rate,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said.

Coons says it is a three-year pilot program, and it will evaluate this process each year to determine its success and could then expand to more school districts.

“Instead of going to a college and university and engaging in a traditional university program, you have iteach as an online component as part of your work within a school division, so you’re working within that school division,” Coons said. “You’re doing the work inside the school, and you’re taking the coursework, and you have the clinical supervision, and those kinds of things that come in side by side from iteach instead of a typical university.”

Currently, Chesterfield and Prince George counties are approved to use the online training option.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young says the program could help RPS if approved.

“The teaching license or provisions and the processes are often unnecessarily cumbersome. And what the Virginia Department of Education is proposing to do, alleviates it in a significant way,” Young said.

Young says there are 136 teacher vacancies in Richmond Public Schools; on average, the district loses 22% of teachers yearly.

“It’s our principal problem in Richmond Public Schools, our inability to retain our teachers. It’s a chronic problem,” Young said.

Coons says one of her main goals is to get a teacher in every classroom, and iteach could be a way to get there.

“We have to look at innovation, and we have to look at unique and different ways so that we can provide a high-quality, licensed teacher,” Coons said.

Young wants to see work done on the end of improving the school environment and adding support for teachers to keep staffing high in addition to gaining more certified teachers.

“The real answer is in retaining more of our teachers who are already in the classroom and to retain more of our teachers in the classroom. We need to de-emphasize lesson plans,” Young said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.