Severe storms dump hail throughout Central Virginia

Tens of thousands of people lose power during the storms
Hail fell throughout Central Virginia area on Friday, June 16.
Hail fell throughout Central Virginia area on Friday, June 16.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms rolled through Central Virginia on Friday afternoon with gusty winds and hail.

The storms also knocked out power to tens of thousands of Dominion Energy customers. At one time, nearly 40,000 customers were without power. Click/tap here to see the most up-to-date outage map.

Check out some of the videos and photos that NBC12 viewers sent:

Severe storms struck Central Virginia on June 16 with hail and damaging winds.

You can also check out more photos below and upload yours as well:

Click/tap here to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app to stay up to date on severe weather in your area.

