Richmond family still looking for answers months after gruesome murder of teen

Seven months after 17-year-old Cion Carroll was found shot to death and his body dismembered in Lunenburg County, his family is still looking for answers.
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
“It’s just hard, it’s hard on a lot of the family members,” Junius Carter, Carroll’s grandfather, said.

Carter said all he and his family can think about is how much he misses his 17-year-old grandson.

“Earlier in the month, he was supposed to graduate from Henrico High School,” Carter said. “I thought about him, and I think about him all the time.”

Carter said his grandson moved in with his grandma in Kenbridge last year to escape the violence in Richmond, but in November, he went missing.

Ten days later, his body was found in a grave near a home where his phone was last pinged in Lunenburg County.

”[He was] dismembered. Part of his body was dismembered,” Carter said. “He was shot in the back of the head and shot in the back.”

Carter said lye was poured on his grandson’s body along with cement.

Virginia State Police have since taken over the investigation and, just days ago, asked for the community’s help with any information that could help bring a murderer to justice and provide peace for Carroll’s family.

“No closure. That’s why we’re having this rally for this weekend,” Carter said.

On Saturday, the family will hold a vigil at Blackwell Temple AME Church at 1 p.m. to keep Carroll’s name in the community’s mind.

“It’s just tough, and the way that he died, they didn’t have to do that,” Carter said. “They didn’t have to do that to him the way they killed him. Like I said, we need some closure, but you know, just come forward. If you know anything about it, say something about it. Just come forward and turn yourself in, please.”

If you know anything about Carroll’s death, you’re asked to call State Police at (434) 352-3478.

