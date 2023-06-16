Cheterfield man dies in motorcycle crash off 288
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a guardrail Friday morning.
At 6:12 a.m. on June 16, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the exit ramp from northbound 288 to Broad Street in Goochland County.
Troy Love, 33, of Chesterfield County, was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson when the bike veered off the road and struck the guardrail. Love was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries.
Police say he was wearing a motorcycle half-helmet.
This crash remains under investigation.
