Jubilation in June returns this Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This Sunday, Jubilation in June event to celebrate Juneteenth is being held at the intermediate terminal, across from the historic Ancarrow’s Landing.

Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free.

“It is actually across the water from Ancarrows Landing, which historically we know is one of the landing spots for enslaved Africans that were coming in from Africa,” said Tamara Jenkins, the public information manager of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities for the City of Richmond.

Organizers believed the River City was the perfect backdrop for the event.

“Richmond’s history, it’s important to the mayor, and it’s important to us to be able to honor those enslaved Africans that came through Richmond’s ports,’ Jenkins said. “Being able to be across from that actual space and celebrate is a big thing for us.”

Sunday’s festival kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. There will be food, vendors and some local and national performing artists.

Faith Wilkerson, with Unlocking RVA, is proud to be a part of this free event.

“You don’t always get a chance to see your favorite artists or get that festival atmosphere without paying an arm and a leg,” said Wilkerson. “And so to have an event and be a part of it that’s free, and people can engage in so many different aspects, and again, support and give back to our local businesses is always a win in my book.”

Jenkins says you can make Sunday a day to celebrate multiple holidays with the family.

“We know it’s Father’s Day, but come on down and celebrate with us and celebrate Father’s Day at the same time,” Jenkins said.

If you plan to go to Jubilation In June, you’ll have to park at the Main Street Station and take a bus down Wharf Street at Intermediate Terminal.

Parking is free, so get there before it fills up.

Click/tap here to learn more about Juneteenth events in your area.

