Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

Nine guns have been caught at Richmond International Airport this year.(TSA photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man was prevented from getting onto a flight at Richmond International Airport after being caught with a loaded gun on Friday.

Transportation Security Administration officers caught the gun as the man entered the security checkpoint.

TSA officers removed the gun from the man’s carry-on bag, and Airport Police cited the man on a weapons charge.

This year, nine guns have been caught at Richmond International Airport compared to 24 last year.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

