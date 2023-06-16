Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man was prevented from getting onto a flight at Richmond International Airport after being caught with a loaded gun on Friday.

Transportation Security Administration officers caught the gun as the man entered the security checkpoint.

TSA officers removed the gun from the man’s carry-on bag, and Airport Police cited the man on a weapons charge.

This year, nine guns have been caught at Richmond International Airport compared to 24 last year.

