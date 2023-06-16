Hampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man was prevented from getting onto a flight at Richmond International Airport after being caught with a loaded gun on Friday.
Transportation Security Administration officers caught the gun as the man entered the security checkpoint.
TSA officers removed the gun from the man’s carry-on bag, and Airport Police cited the man on a weapons charge.
This year, nine guns have been caught at Richmond International Airport compared to 24 last year.
