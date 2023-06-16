Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Gas station clerk asks friend to rob the store so he can go home early, police say

Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A gas station employee in Tulsa is accused of asking a friend to find someone to rob the store so he could go home early, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the investigation began when the employee, Isaias Jones, reported that a man walked into the store June 5 and handed him a note that read, “Give me all your money or I will shoot you.”

Jones complied, and the suspect left with cash.

Investigators later identified Steven Jones (no relation) as the suspect and arrested him on June 8.

However, police said there was more to the story than what appeared. Steven Jones confessed to the robbery, but he said his friend Alyia Locke set up the crime because Isaias Jones had asked her if someone could rob the store so he could leave early.

Police said Alyia Locke recruited Steven Jones to rob the gas station.
Police said Alyia Locke recruited Steven Jones to rob the gas station.(Tulsa Police Department)

Police said Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and provided text messages that corroborated Steven Jones’ story.

Police then arrested Isaias Jones on Wednesday, who admitted to asking Locke to find someone to rob the store because he was tired and wanted to go home.

Isaias Jones is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Steven Jones is charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and possession of a firearm after the former conviction of a felony.

Locke was arrested for an outstanding warrant and could also face charges of embezzlement, police said.

Both men were released on bond, according to jail records. As of Friday afternoon, Locke remains in the Tulsa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 PM Friday. Wind damage and large hail are the...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Friday afternoon
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight
Officers arrested 43-year-old Shawn Rice without incident after a brief standoff.
1 dead, 1 injured in Emporia Chinese restaurant shooting

Latest News

More than 150 volunteers have shown up to help the Metro Richmond Zoo clean up after the fire.
‘It’s just been humbling’: Volunteers help Metro Richmond Zoo rebuild after fire
The program approved is a partnership with the company iteach, which would combine traditional...
Va. Board of Education approves online teacher training option, addressing teacher shortage
Sergino Dest of the United States pushes Gerardo Arteaga of Mexico during the second half of a...
Homophobic chants force US-Mexico soccer match to end early in Las Vegas
Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men accused of killing Richmond teen sees delays
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse on Feb. 22,...
Federal judge blocks much of Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors