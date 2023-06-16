Friday Forecast: Strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Midday and afternoon storms, a few could be severe with gusty damaging winds and large hail. Warm, sunny and low humidity this weekend.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day! Mostly sunny start. Showers and thunderstorms begin midday and continue through the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail and gusty damaging winds. Most showers and storms should clear out by sunset. Highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%). Rain totals near a quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a late-day shower or storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance for a shower. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: A chance for scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.