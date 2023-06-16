Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms

First Alert Weather Day Friday, wind damage and large hail possible 12pm to 6pm
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Midday and afternoon storms, a few could be severe with gusty damaging winds and large hail. Warm, sunny and low humidity this weekend.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day! Mostly sunny start. Showers and thunderstorms begin midday and continue through the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with large hail and gusty damaging winds. Most showers and storms should clear out by sunset. Highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%). Rain totals near a quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunny, low humidity. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a late-day shower or storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance for a shower. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: A chance for scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

