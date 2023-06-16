Ex-Navy sailor sentenced to 20 years for illegal gun trafficking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A former Navy sailor from Virginia Beach will spend 20 years behind bars for illegal gun trafficking.

WVEC reports that court documents show Patrick Tate Adamiak was fathering unregistered, illegal machine guns and selling them online between Oct. 2021 and April of last year.

A search warrant executed at his home found an additional 25 unregistered firearms, as well as two grenade launchers and missile launchers.

Adamiak was convicted following a trial in October 2022.

