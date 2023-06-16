Day 3 of trial for two men accused of killing Richmond teen delayed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The trial of Savonne Henderson and Tryee Coley - two of the five men - charged in the shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey continues Friday.

Court was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but there has been a delay.

DAY THREE: The trial of Savonne Henderson and Tryee Coley - two of the five men - charged in the shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey continues today. Court was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but there has been a delay for some reason. No updates yet. @NBC12 — Raven Brown (@RavenTiaraBrown) June 16, 2023

Last September, 15-year-old Humphrey was shot dead in the Gilpin Court neighborhood while walking to a convenience store.

She was caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other.

Henderson and Coley face six charges, including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

On the second day of the trial Thursday, the jury heard from more than 10 witnesses.

Since the beginning of the trial, the prosecution has also been focusing on two vehicles that may have been involved in the shooting that were recovered from the scene.

A former Richmond police officer who took the stand said he and other detectives found the two vehicles. They found a backpack that had a rifle magazine and a ski mask, but not the two suspects on trial. There was also no paperwork in the vehicles connecting them to it.

A DNA expert also testified that both of those vehicles were swabbed, but there was not enough DNA to develop a profile. She said that she couldn’t say if Henderson or Coley’s DNA was in the samples.

Another witness on Thursday says he was returning fire with one of the suspects, but he didn’t see who was shooting at him. Prosecutors believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between Coley and the witness.

On Thursday, the medical examiner testified that Humphrey died after a bullet went through her back and torso.

During opening statements Wednesday, the prosecutor said it was a cowardly and senseless act of violence, and Tynashia did not deserve to die.

However, the defense argued police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney rushed this case and judgment and will only present “part” of the story.

Prosecutors also say the two were after each other because they believe Coley and the four other suspects on trial are affiliated with a gang called the “30 Boys.”

He testified that when he heard gunshots in the area, he ducked for cover behind his car door and started shooting back. He says he saw Humphrey walking down the street, along with other kids in the area but continued to fire back.

He says he didn’t see who was firing at him and shot up the street, not in the direction of Humphrey.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.