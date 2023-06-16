Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Body found during search for missing 4-year-old girl in Memphis

Police say two people, a man, and a woman are in custody.
By Myracle Evans, Sydney Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police recovered a body in North Memphis while searching for a missing girl.

The body was found on Caldwell Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, and police say it is a juvenile girl.

Memphis police have been investigating for 24 hours in the search for a 4-year-old girl Sequoia Samuels.

Officers have not confirmed the found body to be Sequoia.

Police say two people, a man, and a woman are in custody.

Sequoia went missing early Thursday morning.

Police said she was last seen on camera after 3 a.m.

Her parents noticed she was missing after 6 a.m. and called the police.

There was a massive search effort Thursday.

Departments including Memphis police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations worked together in an effort to locate Sequoia.

There were several concerns with her disappearance because her young age and health issues, as her family said Sequoia had a feeding tube.

The search lasted overnight in the area near Caldwell Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
A few strong to severe storms possible Friday especially east of RVA in the early afternoon.
First Alert Weather Day: A few severe storms possible across central and eastern Virginia Friday
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight
Officers arrested 43-year-old Shawn Rice without incident after a brief standoff.
1 dead, 1 injured in Emporia Chinese restaurant shooting

Latest News

The university says it decided to implement this option to help combat the campus housing crisis.
VSU expanding housing options Fall 2023
VSU expanding housing options Fall 2023
The White House hosted a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn on Thursday.
Bidens and Eva Longoria screen ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie about the origins of the spicy Cheetos snack
The White House hosted a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” on the South Lawn on Thursday.
Bidens host viewing of 'Flamin' Hot' movie