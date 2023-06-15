Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, June 15, 2023
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A toddler is in stable condition after being hit by a train in Henrico on Wednesday.
- The father and son shot and killed in a mass shooting in Richmond last week will be laid to rest at a joint homegoing service Thursday afternoon.
- The trial for two of the five men charged in the death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey continues. Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley face six charges, including first-degree murder. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
- Haze from Canadian wildfires will return today. Full forecast >
