Unity in Community event aims to discourage violence, retaliations

Saturday, this playground area at Westover Hills Community Center will transform into a place of peace.(WWBT)
Saturday, this playground area at Westover Hills Community Center will transform into a place of peace.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With his son close to his heart, Jermaine Robertson is on a mission against gun violence.

“One of the hardest things I try to tell everybody, especially these kids, please know this is not a video game. There is no do over. Once you pull that gun out that means you mean to do bodily harm,” said Jermaine Robertson, Brandon’s Father.

His 29-year-old son was gunned down last September, found shot to death inside a car in Chesterfield.

“He loved the kids. He loved doing anything for the community. And he loved DJing, that was his passion to DJ,” said Jermaine Robertson.

Saturday, Brandon will be honored as part of an event at Westover Hills Community Center. It’s the second annual summer kick-off, of Unity in the Community, which is where Brandon played last year. Organizers say they will provide kids with lots of fun things to do at the event.

“So we’re providing bicycles. We’re giving away bicycles. We’re giving away basketballs, soccer balls, hula hoops, all kinds of fun things for kids to play with for the summer,” said Monica Lucas, Viewpoint Services Co-Chair.

But, there will also be a serious message about discouraging community violence and retaliation as a means to resolve conflict.

That’s a running theme in a lot of the youth violence Richmond Police investigate where one person wrongs another and it quickly escalates into a series of retaliations.

“Like traditionally kids have been excited about the summer, getting outside riding bicycles, playing basketball, doing all kinds of fun things. But here locally, with all the violence in our city, a lot of kids and parents are anxious about sending their kids outside to play,” said Lucas.

Organizers say they chose Westover Hills because of an October fatal shooting right outside the elementary school hoping to address the trauma kids endured that day. A 17-year-old is behind bars, charged in connection.

Meanwhile, the community event will run from 1 PM until 5 PM on Saturday. The event is free and no registration is required.

