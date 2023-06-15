Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Trooper found guilty of assault and battery, avoids prison time

A judge in the Powhatan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court sentenced Ledbetter to 30...
A judge in the Powhatan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court sentenced Ledbetter to 30 days in jail with all days suspended.(pexels.com)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Trooper charged with assaulting a student at a Powhatan catholic school has been found guilty and acquitted on other charges.

On Jan. 6, Douglas Ledbetter, 44, was arrested on assault and battery charges against a minor. These charges resulted from an investigation into incidents that occurred on May 7, 2022, and Dec. 3, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

Ledbetter’s wife, the former head of Blessed Sacrament, Paula Ledbetter, resigned during the investigation.

On June 14, Ledbetter was found guilty of assault and battery in the May 7 incident. However, he was found not guilty of assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the assault at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

A judge in the Powhatan County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court sentenced Ledbetter to 30 days in jail with all days suspended.

Ledbetter was hired by Virginia State Police in June 2004 and has been assigned to Virginia State Police Safety Division since March 2019.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
A long line snakes outside prior to a heated Hanover County School Board meeting Tuesday.
Hanover County School Board votes to adopt new controversial book policy
Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
They had multiple security cameras, barred doors and bulletproof cases, yet they still lost...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Jewelry store in Ashland robbed of hundreds of thousands overnight

Latest News

Saturday, this playground area at Westover Hills Community Center will transform into a place...
Unity in Community event aims to discourage violence, retaliations
Last week, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather 36-year-old Renzo Smith were shot and...
Funeral being held for 18-year-old, step-dad killed after graduation
Proposed southern view of the Chesterfield Energy Reliability Center, adjacent to the existing...
Dominion reviving plans to build a natural gas peaker plant in Chesterfield
Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men accused of killing Richmond teen enters second day